La Locanda Gesù Vecchio in Naples
About
A popular restaurant serving traditional Neapolitan cuisine, located in the historic center of Naples. The establishment is known for its cozy atmosphere, attentive service, and classic Campanian dishes.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Giovanni Paladino, 26, 80138 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00