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La Locanda Gesù Vecchio in Naples

La Locanda Gesù Vecchio

About

A popular restaurant serving traditional Neapolitan cuisine, located in the historic center of Naples. The establishment is known for its cozy atmosphere, attentive service, and classic Campanian dishes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Giovanni Paladino, 26, 80138 Napoli NA
+390814613928

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00