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Pizzeria 3.0 Ciro Cascella in Naples

Pizzeria 3.0 Ciro Cascella

About

A contemporary Neapolitan pizzeria in Naples, known for its innovative approach to the traditional recipe and recognized in the Michelin guide.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via S. Pasquale, 68, 80121 Napoli NA
+390814976322

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00