Maaemo in Oslo
About
A legendary three-Michelin-starred gourmet restaurant in Oslo. It offers modern Norwegian cuisine based on organic, local ingredients, and its name translates to "Mother Earth." This is a unique gastronomic destination with exquisite service, located in a building overlooking modern architecture.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Dronning Eufemias gate 23, 0194 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00