Savage in Oslo
About
A high-end Michelin-starred restaurant in Oslo (since June 2023), located in the Revier Hotel in the city center. The restaurant is known for its bold and "wild" gastronomy, created by chef Andrea Selvaggi, who combines Norwegian seasonal ingredients with international techniques in a tasting menu of 14 to 21 courses.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Nedre Slottsgate 2, 0153 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00