Stallen in Oslo
About
An exclusive restaurant in Oslo (opened in 2019, Michelin star in 2023), located in a former stable building. Known for its exquisite Scandinavian cuisine (15-20 courses), with a focus on local ingredients from its own farm.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Underhaugsveien 28 Stallbygning, 0354 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00