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RU

Stallen in Oslo

Stallen

About

An exclusive restaurant in Oslo (opened in 2019, Michelin star in 2023), located in a former stable building. Known for its exquisite Scandinavian cuisine (15-20 courses), with a focus on local ingredients from its own farm.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Underhaugsveien 28 Stallbygning, 0354 Oslo
+4745841755

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00