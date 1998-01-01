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Statholdergaarden in Oslo

Statholdergaarden

About

A legendary gastronomic restaurant in the center of Oslo, which has held a Michelin star since 1998. Located in a historic 17th-century building with unique stucco ceilings, it offers exquisite seasonal dishes made with Norwegian ingredients under the guidance of star chef Bent Stiansen. This place combines historical elegance with high-quality cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Rådhusgata 11, 0151 Oslo
+4722418800

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00