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RU

Smalhans in Oslo

Smalhans

About

The establishment specializes in modern Scandinavian cuisine, offering the concept of "sharing plates" (common dishes), which creates a relaxed atmosphere of a neighborhood bistro. During the day, it serves hearty home-cooked meals at affordable prices, and in the evening, the space transforms into a stylish gastrobar with an emphasis on organic products, natural wines and craft beer.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Ullevålsveien 43, 0171 Oslo
+4722696000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00