Restaurant Kontrast in Oslo
About
A prestigious restaurant of modern Norwegian cuisine, awarded a Michelin star. Under the leadership of chef Mikael Svensson, the establishment offers tasting menus (12-14 courses) based on seasonal, local products, sustainability and bright contrasting flavors.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Maridalsveien 15a, 0175 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00