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RU

Restaurant Kontrast in Oslo

Restaurant Kontrast

About

A prestigious restaurant of modern Norwegian cuisine, awarded a Michelin star. Under the leadership of chef Mikael Svensson, the establishment offers tasting menus (12-14 courses) based on seasonal, local products, sustainability and bright contrasting flavors.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Maridalsveien 15a, 0175 Oslo
+4721600101

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00