Restaurant À L'aise in Oslo
About
An exquisite gourmet restaurant (1 Michelin star) that combines classic French techniques with the best Norwegian ingredients. Located in an elegant area (Essendrops gate 6), it offers modern gastronomy, impeccable service, and a cozy atmosphere that focuses on a comfortable evening.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Essendrops gate 6, 0368 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00