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RU

Restaurant À L'aise in Oslo

Restaurant À L'aise

About

An exquisite gourmet restaurant (1 Michelin star) that combines classic French techniques with the best Norwegian ingredients. Located in an elegant area (Essendrops gate 6), it offers modern gastronomy, impeccable service, and a cozy atmosphere that focuses on a comfortable evening.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Essendrops gate 6, 0368 Oslo
+4721055700

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00