Vaaghals in Oslo
About
A renowned Norwegian cuisine restaurant located in the modern Barcode district of Oslo that combines traditional local ingredients with continental influences. The restaurant is famous for sharing plates, a relaxed atmosphere and a creative approach to seasonal products, meeting the standards of haute cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Dronning Eufemias gate 8, 0191 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:30
Tuesday11:00 - 23:30
Wednesday11:00 - 23:30
Thursday11:00 - 23:30
Friday11:00 - 23:30
Saturday11:00 - 23:30