Sabi Omakase Oslo in Oslo
About
An exclusive sushi restaurant in Oslo, offering an authentic edomae-omakase experience with only 10 seats at the counter. The chef creates the menu, offering a series of appetizers, sashimi, and nigiri made with the freshest Norwegian ingredients in the style of modern Japan.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Private dining
Table reservations
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Ruseløkkveien 3, 0251 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00