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Fira Beach Club in Phuket

Fira Beach Club

About

A stylish beach club in Kata Beach, The Sundeck Phuket offers panoramic views over the ocean and lush green hills, combining poolside relaxation, great food, cocktails, and evening parties with live music — perfect for sunset moments.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

228 6-7 Khok Tanod Road, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100
+66929588621

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00