Little Tribe in Phuket
About
A stylish cocktail bar in Phuket, Dibuk House Phuket blends modern and traditional mixology techniques to craft unique drinks using local ingredients.
Features
Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2nd floor, 49, 36 Bandon-Cherngtalay Rd, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00