Catch Beach Club Phuket in Phuket
About
A stylish beach club on Bang Tao Beach, Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket combines relaxed daytime lounging by an infinity pool with evening parties and live music.
Features
Live music
Terrace
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
202/88, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:30 - 00:00
Tuesday07:30 - 00:00
Wednesday07:30 - 00:00
Thursday07:30 - 00:00
Friday07:30 - 00:00
Saturday07:30 - 00:00
Sunday07:30 - 00:00