We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Catch Beach Club Phuket in Phuket

Catch Beach Club Phuket

About

A stylish beach club on Bang Tao Beach, Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket combines relaxed daytime lounging by an infinity pool with evening parties and live music.

Features

Live music
Terrace
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

202/88, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+66653482017

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:30 - 00:00
Tuesday07:30 - 00:00
Wednesday07:30 - 00:00
Thursday07:30 - 00:00
Friday07:30 - 00:00
Saturday07:30 - 00:00
Sunday07:30 - 00:00