Joya Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Phuket
About
An art deco–style restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Boat Avenue Phuket in Bang Tao, The Siam Supper Club Phuket combines European cuisine, a cozy atmosphere, and a strong cocktail program.
Features
Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Contacts
49, 21 Boat Avenue Cherngtalay, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:00