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Joya Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Phuket

Joya Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

About

An art deco–style restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Boat Avenue Phuket in Bang Tao, The Siam Supper Club Phuket combines European cuisine, a cozy atmosphere, and a strong cocktail program.

Features

Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly

Contacts

49, 21 Boat Avenue Cherngtalay, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+66947372468

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:00