Barra Cuda Beach Club in Phuket
About
A dynamic beach club in Patong Beach, KUDO Beach Club Phuket features a pool dancefloor and two beachfront pools, blending daytime relaxation with evening shows, DJs, and themed parties that go late into the night.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
43 Thaweewong Road, Amphoe Kathu, Pa Tong, Patong, Phuket 83150
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00