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Barra Cuda Beach Club in Phuket

Barra Cuda Beach Club

About

A dynamic beach club in Patong Beach, KUDO Beach Club Phuket features a pool dancefloor and two beachfront pools, blending daytime relaxation with evening shows, DJs, and themed parties that go late into the night.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

43 Thaweewong Road, Amphoe Kathu, Pa Tong, Patong, Phuket 83150
+66613943904

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00