Barra Cuda Beach Club in Phuket
About
A dynamic beach club in Patong Beach, KUDO Beach Club Phuket features a pool dancefloor and two beachfront pools, blending daytime relaxation with evening shows, DJs, and themed parties that go late into the night.
Features
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
43 Thaweewong Road, Amphoe Kathu, Pa Tong, Patong, Phuket 83150
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 00:00
Thursday 11:00 - 00:00
Friday 11:00 - 00:00
Saturday 11:00 - 00:00
Sunday 11:00 - 00:00