Hom in Phuket
About
Located within InterContinental Phuket Resort, Jaras Phuket specializes in innovative gastronomy with a focus on fermentation and locally sourced ingredients from the island’s farmers and fishermen.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
333, 333/3 Moo 3, Kathu District, Phuket 83150
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday18:30 - 00:00