We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Hom in Phuket

Hom

About

Located within InterContinental Phuket Resort, Jaras Phuket specializes in innovative gastronomy with a focus on fermentation and locally sourced ingredients from the island’s farmers and fishermen.

Features

Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

333, 333/3 Moo 3, Kathu District, Phuket 83150
+6676629956

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday18:30 - 00:00