Age Restaurant in Phuket
About
An upscale steakhouse and seafood restaurant at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, focused on premium dry-aged steaks, freshly grilled seafood, and an excellent wine selection.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Soi Layan 4, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30