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RU

Age Restaurant in Phuket

Age Restaurant

About

An upscale steakhouse and seafood restaurant at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, focused on premium dry-aged steaks, freshly grilled seafood, and an excellent wine selection.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Soi Layan 4, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+6676317200

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30