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Blue Elephant Phuket in Phuket

Blue Elephant Phuket

About

A legendary restaurant of royal Thai cuisine in Old Phuket Town, Blue Elephant Phuket is set in a historic 1903 Sino-Portuguese mansion.

Features

Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards

Contacts

96 Krabi, Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000
+6676354355

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00