Blue Elephant Phuket in Phuket
About
A legendary restaurant of royal Thai cuisine in Old Phuket Town, Blue Elephant Phuket is set in a historic 1903 Sino-Portuguese mansion.
Features
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Contacts
96 Krabi, Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00