PRU in Phuket
About
A restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket offers modern creative cuisine with a strong focus on local ingredients — perfect for a beautiful dinner when you want something special without excessive formality.
Features
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
60, Cherngtalay, 13 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay 1, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30