L’Arôme by the Sea in Phuket
About
One of the most renowned fine dining restaurants in Phuket, La Gritta Phuket offers contemporary French-inspired cuisine paired with panoramic sea views.
Features
Full bar
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Parking
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Panoramic view
Seating
Contacts
247, 5 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday16:00 - 23:00
Saturday16:00 - 23:00
Sunday16:00 - 23:00