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L’Arôme by the Sea in Phuket

L’Arôme by the Sea

About

One of the most renowned fine dining restaurants in Phuket, La Gritta Phuket offers contemporary French-inspired cuisine paired with panoramic sea views.

Features

Full bar
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Parking
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Panoramic view
Seating

Contacts

247, 5 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150
+66652392111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday16:00 - 23:00
Saturday16:00 - 23:00
Sunday16:00 - 23:00