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Ta Khai in Phuket

Ta Khai

About

An upscale authentic Thai restaurant in Phuket, located within Rosewood Phuket, Ta Khai Phuket specializes in Southern Thai cuisine with fresh seafood and organic ingredients sourced from its own farm.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Terrace
Seating
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

88/28, 88/30-30, Muen-Ngern Rd In Rosewood, 28 Muen-Ngern Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150
+6676356888

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00