Ta Khai in Phuket
About
An upscale authentic Thai restaurant in Phuket, located within Rosewood Phuket, Ta Khai Phuket specializes in Southern Thai cuisine with fresh seafood and organic ingredients sourced from its own farm.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Terrace
Seating
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
88/28, 88/30-30, Muen-Ngern Rd In Rosewood, 28 Muen-Ngern Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00