Wagyu Steakhouse in Phuket
About
A premium steakhouse in the Surin Beach area, Wagyu Steakhouse Phuket serves carefully selected wagyu beef from Australia, the USA, and Spain, dry-aged and cooked in a Josper charcoal oven for maximum flavor and juiciness.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine list
Seating
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
X7GJ+MPC, 106/46 Moo 3 Cherngtalay Phuket, 4030 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00