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Wagyu Steakhouse in Phuket

Wagyu Steakhouse

About

A premium steakhouse in the Surin Beach area, Wagyu Steakhouse Phuket serves carefully selected wagyu beef from Australia, the USA, and Spain, dry-aged and cooked in a Josper charcoal oven for maximum flavor and juiciness.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Seating
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

X7GJ+MPC, 106/46 Moo 3 Cherngtalay Phuket, 4030 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+66944800882

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00