Terasa U Zlaté studně in Prague
About
A restaurant located right below Prague Castle. This Michelin-starred terrace offers exquisite cuisine that combines classic Czech recipes with French elegance. With views of the red tiled roofs and spires of the Old Town, guests can enjoy impeccable service and dishes made with local ingredients. It's the perfect place for a romantic dinner or a special celebration, where history and gastronomy come together.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
U Zlaté studně 166 /4, 118 00 Malá Strana
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:30 - 23:00
Tuesday07:30 - 23:00
Wednesday07:30 - 23:00
Thursday07:30 - 23:00
Friday07:30 - 23:00
Saturday07:30 - 23:00
Sunday07:30 - 23:00