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Štangl in Prague

Štangl

About

A modern restaurant awarded a Michelin star and a Green Star for sustainability. Chef Martin Štangl transforms local Czech ingredients — including those grown in his own hydroponic farm — into exquisite three- or five-course tasting menus. An open kitchen, a spacious loft setting, and a focus on fermentation create an atmosphere of relaxed fine dining, where each dish tells a story of nature and season.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Pernerova 49, 186 00 Praha 8-Karlín
+420605938387

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00