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Brasserie 1932 in Prague

Brasserie 1932

About

The restaurant is known for its exquisite cuisine, combining elements of French, Czech and European culinary traditions.His concept is "plant—forward", where vegetables, herbs and fruits play the first roles, and meat and fish become an exquisite accompaniment. Chef Roman Paulus creates tasting sets of 5-7 dishes, inspired by Czech traditions and seasonal products.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Štěpánská 623/40, 110 00 Nové Město
+420730840929

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 17:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00