Levitate in Prague

About

This unique Michelin-starred restaurant offers a culinary journey unfolding across four underground floors. Chef Christian Chu (Chu Phuong Duy), the first Vietnamese chef with a Michelin star in the Czech Republic, masterfully blends Nordic techniques, local Czech ingredients, and Asian spices. Guests are invited to an immersive 12- or 18-course experience that begins in a Japanese garden, culminating in the chef's signature dishes.