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Levitate in Prague

Levitate

About

This unique Michelin-starred restaurant offers a culinary journey unfolding across four underground floors. Chef Christian Chu (Chu Phuong Duy), the first Vietnamese chef with a Michelin star in the Czech Republic, masterfully blends Nordic techniques, local Czech ingredients, and Asian spices. Guests are invited to an immersive 12- or 18-course experience that begins in a Japanese garden, culminating in the chef's signature dishes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Vinohradská 1128/47, 120 00 Vinohrady
+420724516996

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30