Levitate in Prague
About
This unique Michelin-starred restaurant offers a culinary journey unfolding across four underground floors. Chef Christian Chu (Chu Phuong Duy), the first Vietnamese chef with a Michelin star in the Czech Republic, masterfully blends Nordic techniques, local Czech ingredients, and Asian spices. Guests are invited to an immersive 12- or 18-course experience that begins in a Japanese garden, culminating in the chef's signature dishes.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Vinohradská 1128/47, 120 00 Vinohrady
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30