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George Prime Steak in Prague

George Prime Steak

About

A steakhouse in the historic Old Town of Prague. The restaurant specializes in premium American beef steaks, as well as fresh seafood, chef's specials, an extensive collection of California wines, and classic cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

19, Platnéřská 111, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha 1
+420226202599

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00