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RU

V Zátiší in Prague

V Zátiší

About

A restaurant specializing in modern European cuisine with elements of Czech and Slavic culinary traditions. The restaurant offers a modern interpretation of local flavors. The menu combines traditional ingredients with the lightness of modern gastronomy, and seasonal produce is transformed into dishes that delight the senses. The chef experiments with unconventional combinations, adding exotic flavors and rich aromas of spices.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Liliová 1, Liliová 216, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha 1
+420222221155

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:30 - 23:00