Kampa Park Restaurant in Prague
About
A restaurant on the banks of the Vltava River with a view of Charles Bridge. It is included in the prestigious Michelin Guide as a restaurant of outstanding quality. The cuisine is a sophisticated mix of international and Mediterranean classics with a Czech twist. The chef relies on the freshest local ingredients. The restaurant is known for its elegant presentation, and its extensive wine list features the best European and emerging global labels.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Na Kampě 523/8b, 118 00 Malá Strana
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:30
Tuesday11:30 - 23:30
Wednesday11:30 - 23:30
Thursday11:30 - 23:30
Friday11:30 - 23:30
Saturday11:30 - 23:30
Sunday11:30 - 23:30