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Kampa Park Restaurant in Prague

Kampa Park Restaurant

About

A restaurant on the banks of the Vltava River with a view of Charles Bridge. It is included in the prestigious Michelin Guide as a restaurant of outstanding quality. The cuisine is a sophisticated mix of international and Mediterranean classics with a Czech twist. The chef relies on the freshest local ingredients. The restaurant is known for its elegant presentation, and its extensive wine list features the best European and emerging global labels.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Na Kampě 523/8b, 118 00 Malá Strana
+420296826102

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:30
Tuesday11:30 - 23:30
Wednesday11:30 - 23:30
Thursday11:30 - 23:30
Friday11:30 - 23:30
Saturday11:30 - 23:30
Sunday11:30 - 23:30