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RU

Mlýnec in Prague

Mlýnec

About

This is a Michelin-starred restaurant located right at the foot of Charles Bridge. The cuisine is a modern interpretation of Czech and international classics, with a focus on seasonality and local ingredients. The chef uses high-end cooking techniques to enhance the texture and flavor of each ingredient.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Novotného lávka 9, 110 00 Staré Město
+420277000777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00