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RU

Field in Prague

Field

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant where cuisine turns into art. Chef Radek Kašpárek, inspired by Czech nature, creates dishes that resemble architectural structures. Every ingredient here plays a leading role, and the presentation amazes with its graphic quality and minimalism. This is gastronomy for those who appreciate flavor, form, and concept.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

U Milosrdných 12, 110 00 Staré Město
+420725170583

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:30
Tuesday11:00 - 22:30
Wednesday11:00 - 22:30
Thursday11:00 - 22:30
Friday11:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:00