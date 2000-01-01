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La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise in Prague

La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant where Czech classics are reimagined in a completely new way. In an elegant hall with an open kitchen, Chef Oldřich Sahajdák transforms local seasonal ingredients into an exquisite multi-act tasting menu.

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Haštalská 18, 110 00 Staré Město
+420733332771

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 00:00
Tuesday11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday11:30 - 00:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00
Saturday11:30 - 00:00
Sunday11:30 - 00:00