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The Rio de Janeiro Planetarium Foundation and the Universe Museum in Rio de Janeiro

The Rio de Janeiro Planetarium Foundation and the Universe Museum

About

The largest astronomical scientific and educational complex in Latin America. Located in the Gavea district of Rio de Janeiro, it combines modern projection domes, the interactive Museu do Universo (Museum of the Universe), an observatory, and research spaces under its roof.

Contacts

R. Vice-Governador Rúbens Berardo, 100 - Gávea, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22451-070
+552120880536

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00