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Профиль
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Lasarte в Барселоне

Lasarte

О месте

A three-star Michelin restaurant by renowned chef Martín Berasategui, offering an exquisite menu that blends contemporary and traditional flavors. The elegant setting and exceptional service make it a top choice for fine dining in Barcelona. Cuisine: Contemporary European

Особенности

Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Контакты

Carrer de Mallorca, 259, Eixample, 08008 Barcelona
+34934453242

Дополнительно

ГРАФИК РАБОТЫ
Среда13:00 - 21:30
Четверг13:00 - 21:30
Пятница13:00 - 21:30
Суббота13:00 - 21:30
Контакты
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INFO@VERSENTLY.COM