Saison in San Francisco
About
One of the most exclusive restaurants in San Francisco, Saison has earned multiple Michelin stars. The restaurant focuses on a modern approach to fire-based cooking, with a seasonal and minimalist menu. Cuisine: Contemporary American
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
178 Townsend St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30