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Benu in San Francisco

Benu

About

Benu, a three-Michelin-star fine dining restaurant, offers a fusion of American, French and Asian flavors. Chef Corey Lee's innovative tasting menus are renowned for their creativity and precision. Cuisine: Contemporary American with Asian influences

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Private dining
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking

Contacts

22 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, CA 94105
+14156854860

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 19:30
Wednesday17:30 - 19:30
Thursday17:30 - 19:30
Friday17:30 - 20:30
Saturday17:30 - 20:30