The Progress in San Francisco
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant offering a contemporary American menu featuring seasonal ingredients. The Progress is known for its creative shareable plates and contemporary, minimalist interiors. Cuisine: Modern American
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
1525 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 22:00
Tuesday17:30 - 22:00
Wednesday17:30 - 22:00
Thursday17:30 - 22:00
Friday17:30 - 22:00
Sunday17:30 - 22:00