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Quince in San Francisco

Quince

About

A three-Michelin-star restaurant in the Jackson Square neighborhood offering an elegant dining experience. Quince specializes in contemporary California cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients sourced from the restaurant's own farm. Cuisine: Californian

Features

Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

470 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
+14157758500

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday17:00 - 21:00
Thursday17:00 - 21:00
Friday11:30 - 21:00
Saturday11:30 - 21:00