Pierre Gagnaire à Séoul in Seoul
About
Classic French cuisine from the legendary Pierre Gagnaire with stunning views of the city center.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Seoul, Jung District, Eulji-ro, 30 롯데호텔 서울 Executive Tower 35F
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00