N Grill in Seoul
About
A rotating French restaurant at the top of the N Seoul Tower (Namsan), offering a 360-degree view of the city. Perfect for a romantic sunset dinner.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Seoul, Yongsan District, Namsangongwon-gil, 105 타워 7 층
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00