We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

N Grill in Seoul

N Grill

About

A rotating French restaurant at the top of the N Seoul Tower (Namsan), offering a 360-degree view of the city. Perfect for a romantic sunset dinner.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Seoul, Yongsan District, Namsangongwon-gil, 105 타워 7 층
+82234559297

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00