Jueun in Seoul
About
A restaurant that has been recognized for its delicate reflection of Korea's four seasons through the use of rare fermented sauces and minimalist interior art design.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Seoul, Jongno District, Gyeonghuigung-gil, 36 8 층
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00