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RU

Jueun in Seoul

Jueun

About

A restaurant that has been recognized for its delicate reflection of Korea's four seasons through the use of rare fermented sauces and minimalist interior art design.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Seoul, Jongno District, Gyeonghuigung-gil, 36 8 층
+8225408580

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00