Mosu in Seoul
About
This is one of the most awarded restaurants in South Korea, led by chef An Sung-mi (Sung Anh). The restaurant specializes in innovative modern cuisine that reinterprets traditional Korean ingredients using Western techniques.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
4 Hoenamu-ro 41-gil, Yongsan District, Seoul
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00