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RU

Mosu in Seoul

Mosu

About

This is one of the most awarded restaurants in South Korea, led by chef An Sung-mi (Sung Anh). The restaurant specializes in innovative modern cuisine that reinterprets traditional Korean ingredients using Western techniques.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

4 Hoenamu-ro 41-gil, Yongsan District, Seoul
+82262725678

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00