La Yeon in Seoul
About
Located on the 23rd floor with a magnificent panoramic view of Seoul, it specializes in traditional Korean cuisine with a refined presentation.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Seoul, Jung District, Jangchung-dong, Dongho-ro, 249, THE SHILLA Seoul, 23층
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:30
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday12:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30
Sunday12:00 - 21:30