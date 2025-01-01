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RU

Mingles in Seoul

Mingles

About

In 2025-2026, the restaurant holds the status of the only 3-Michelin-starred restaurant in Korea. Chef Kang Min-gu creates modern Korean cuisine using traditional fermented sauces ("jang"). The restaurant is ranked 4th on the list of the top 50 restaurants in Asia in 2026.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking

Contacts

Seoul, Gangnam District, Dosan-daero 67-gil, 19 힐탑빌딩 2층
+8225157306

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00