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RU

Jungsik in Seoul

Jungsik

About

The restaurant is known for its creative approach, such as the famous "Stone Grandfather" dessert from Jeju Island or the "Delicious Kimbap."

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

11 Seolleung-ro 158-gil, Gangnam District, Seoul
+8225174654

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00