Jungsik in Seoul
About
The restaurant is known for its creative approach, such as the famous "Stone Grandfather" dessert from Jeju Island or the "Delicious Kimbap."
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
11 Seolleung-ro 158-gil, Gangnam District, Seoul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00