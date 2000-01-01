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RU

Aalia in Sydney

Aalia

About

An elite restaurant serving modern Middle Eastern and North African cuisine in the business center (CBD). Futuristic design and sophisticated, expensive flavors like sea urchin with aged rice.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Shop 7.07-7.08/25 Martin Pl, Sydney NSW 2000
+61291825880

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday17:00 - 21:30