Aalia in Sydney
About
An elite restaurant serving modern Middle Eastern and North African cuisine in the business center (CBD). Futuristic design and sophisticated, expensive flavors like sea urchin with aged rice.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Shop 7.07-7.08/25 Martin Pl, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday17:00 - 21:30