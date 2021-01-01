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Saint Peter in Sydney

Saint Peter

About

A high-end fish restaurant in Paddington by renowned chef Josh Neeland. Known for its radical "nose-to-tail" approach (using the fish whole, including offal). It serves unique delicacies like sharkuteri fish sausage and bone-aged fish.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

161 Underwood St, Paddington NSW 2021
+61291673703

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00