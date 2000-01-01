A'mare in Sydney
About
Italian restaurant at Crown Sydney by chef Alessandro Pavoni. Here they are returning to the traditions of classic fine dining: many dishes (for example, fresh pesto in a marble mortar or the iconic pasta) are prepared and served by charismatic waiters right at your table.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Level 1/1 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30
Sunday12:00 - 21:00