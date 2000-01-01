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RU

A'mare in Sydney

A'mare

About

Italian restaurant at Crown Sydney by chef Alessandro Pavoni. Here they are returning to the traditions of classic fine dining: many dishes (for example, fresh pesto in a marble mortar or the iconic pasta) are prepared and served by charismatic waiters right at your table.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Level 1/1 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000
+61280290887

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30
Sunday12:00 - 21:00